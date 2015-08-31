Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Pacific Beach - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian at a Pacific Beach intersection this afternoon.

The fatal accident occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. at Grand Avenue and Dawes Street, according to San Diego police.

The name of the victim, described by authorities only as female, was not immediately available.

