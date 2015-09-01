Man crashes car into tree after high speed pursuit

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A high speed pursuit ends with the driver smashing his car, then trying to get away again by running away.

The chase began on the 15 Freeway near El Cajon Boulevard early Tuesday morning.

It then continued on numerous surface streets, until the driver clipped a curb, and flattened a tire.

Eventually, the man lost control and slammed into a tree around 12:30 in Talmadge.

He then tried to make a run for it, but fell and was caught by officers.

He was taken to the hospital with cuts he suffered from the crash.

The driver's name has not yet to be released, but he's facing several charges, including suspicion of DUI.