Pandora to celebrate 10-year anniversary with ad-free day

NEW YORK (AP) — Pandora will celebrate its 10-year anniversary with a day free of advertisements.

The streaming service said Tuesday it will launch Listener Love Day on Sept. 9 for 24 hours without ads.

Pandora currently offers a free subscription with ads and an ad-free subscription for $5 a month. Nearly 80 million listeners tune in each month.

In a statement, Pandora founder Tim Westergren said Listener Love Day is "a celebration of a decade of connecting music fans to the artists that matter to them."

