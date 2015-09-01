Burglary suspect arrested after brief standoff

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - An Escondido neighborhood is back to normal, after a tense swat standoff.

A man was seen carrying a gun in the 1800 block of East Grand Avenue Monday night.

Police believe he was the same person who stole weapons from a nearby home yesterday.

The swat team was called when he entered an apartment and refused to come out.

Chemical agents were used and the man eventually surrendered.

At least three guns were found in the apartment, police said.

No injuries were reported.