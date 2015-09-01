Officer fatally shot, prompting manhunt in northern Illinois

FOX LAKE, Ill. (AP) — Police in northern Illinois say a manhunt is underway after an officer was shot and killed.

Lake County Undersheriff Raymond Rose says the officer was pursuing people described as suspicious when he was shot and killed in Fox Lake, 55 miles north of Chicago.

He tells the Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/1fTkxlu ) that other responding officers found him in a marshy area in the city of Fox Lake and that he was stripped of his gun and other equipment.

Rose says police are searching for three suspects.

Law enforcement officers are conducting a massive manhunt with helicopters and dogs.

The search has prompted the lockdown of Grant Community High School.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com



