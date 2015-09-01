Preliminary hearing set for accused arsonist Jonathan Cohen

EL CAJON (CNS) - A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin Wednesday for a Poway man accused of setting five roadside fires on forest land in the East County over a period of several months.



Jonathan Benjamin Cohen, 44, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant in July.



The arson fires Cohen is accused of setting were small and did not damage any structures, said Deputy District Attorney Andy Aguilar.



The exact locations were not released, but the fires occurred on Oct. 24 of last year, and April 19, June 15, June 20, and June 23 of this year, the prosecutor said.



Authorities believe Cohen used an incendiary device to start the fires.



Cohen is also under investigation for an additional seven fires dating back to 2012, officials said.



At the conclusion of the preliminary hearing, a judge will determine if enough evidence was presented for Cohen to stand trial on arson charges.