Man falls to death at Jamul construction site

JAMUL (CNS) - A 56-year-old laborer plunged about four stories to his death Tuesday from a structure under construction on the grounds of a future East County gambling resort.

The man fell off a 38-foot-high platform at the top of an elevator at the Hollywood Casino Jamul project site in the 14100 block of state Route 94 shortly before 8:30 a.m.



He died at the scene, despite attempts at resuscitation by California Highway Patrol officers who happened to be in the area, sheriff's Sgt. Matthew Cook said.



The worker's name was withheld pending family notification.

The $360 million project at Jamul Indian Village broke ground in January 2014 and is slated to open next summer. Prior to the project's final approval, residents who live in surrounding rural areas tried in vain for several years to halt it, led by county Supervisor Dianne Jacob.

The three-story gaming and entertainment facility will include restaurants, bars, lounges and an enclosed below-grade parking structure with more than 1,900 spaces, according to planners.