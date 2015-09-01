Fire crews quickly extinguish University Heights building fire - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A fire sparked by a plumber's torch during a commercial renovation job caused an estimated $200,000 worth of damage Tuesday to a multi-unit commercial building in University Heights, authorities reported.

The non-injury blaze in the 4000 block of Park Boulevard at Lincoln Avenue erupted shortly before 11 a.m.
   
Crews arrived to find flames spreading inside a barbershop housed in the structure and burning across the roof, SDFRD Capt. Joe Amador said.
   
It took the personnel about 25 minutes to subdue the blaze, the fire captain said.

