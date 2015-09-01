Driver in deadly DUI crash held on $2M bail

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man accused in a firey DUI crash where two women burned to death in his car remains behind bars Tuesday morning.

20-year-old Antony Schoenle made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. His bail remains at $2 million. Prosecutors say he was drunk and high on drugs when he crashed on Friars Road in Bay park on August 22. Passengers Lizzette Garcia and Lupe Amado died at the scene.

Schoenle will be back in court September 10.