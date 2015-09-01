"Bearded Bandit" sentenced to six years in prison

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who committed a string of bank robberies in the San Diego area late last year, including one within hours of being released from jail, will serve nearly six years in federal prison.



Christopher Andrew Gibson, dubbed the "Bearded Bandit" because of the shaggy facial hair he had in his first two robberies, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Marilyn Huff to pay restitution to three banks.



Huff sentenced Gibson on Monday to 70 months behind bars.



According to his plea agreement, Gibson, 27, robbed a Wells Fargo bank branch on Saturn Boulevard last Oct. 7 and got away with $1,419.



A week later, he robbed a Chase bank on South Melrose Drive in Vista of $2,240, and on Nov. 6, stole $4,400 from another Chase branch on Vista Way.



Gibson presented a demand note in all three bank robberies, authorities said.