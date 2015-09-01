USD opens $18 million nursing research center - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

USD opens $18 million nursing research center

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An $18 million nursing research center is now open at the University of San Diego. 

On Tuesday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the Betty and Bob Beyster Institute for Nursing Research, Advance Practice and Simulation. 

One unique feature is a simulation center where actors are used to depict a real clinical environment. 

The facility is named for Dr. Robert Beyster, founder of government contractor SAIC. 

