USD opens $18 million nursing research center

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An $18 million nursing research center is now open at the University of San Diego.

On Tuesday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the Betty and Bob Beyster Institute for Nursing Research, Advance Practice and Simulation.

One unique feature is a simulation center where actors are used to depict a real clinical environment.

The facility is named for Dr. Robert Beyster, founder of government contractor SAIC.