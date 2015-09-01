Baby hippo learning to swim, trying solid foods

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A young hippopotamus at the San Diego Zoo is becoming a playful swimmer and experimenting with solid food, animal keepers said Tuesday.



Devi, born March 23, goes into the pool at the hippo exhibit four times a week and has started venturing into the deep end. She's recently learned how to do a barrel roll, senior animal keeper John Michel said.



Hippos generally nurse for one year, but Devi has been mouthing some of mother Funani's food.



Mother and daughter can be viewed by zoo visitors Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.



Hippos are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The primary threats are illegal and unregulated hunting for meat and the ivory that's found in their teeth, and habitat loss.



Hippos can still be found in a number of countries in sub-Saharan Africa.