ATM stolen from a Rite Aid in Poway

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Sheriff's deputies are looking for at least five thieves after a brazen ATM theft.

The crime happened at a Rite Aid on Poway Road Monday morning. The men broke into the store, secured a steel cable to the cash machine and used a truck to drag it out.

The empty machine was recovered on a street in San Diego . Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.