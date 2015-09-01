ATM stolen from a Rite Aid in Poway - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

ATM stolen from a Rite Aid in Poway

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Sheriff's deputies are looking for at least five thieves after a brazen ATM theft. 

The crime happened at a Rite Aid on Poway Road Monday morning. The men broke into the store, secured a steel cable to the cash machine and used a truck to drag it out. 

The empty machine was recovered on a street in San Diego . Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. 

