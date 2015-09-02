WWII vet transmitted news of Japanese surrender 70 years ago

On the day Japan formally surrendered to end WWII, the young sailor from upstate New York was transmitting the news to the world that the bloodiest conflict in history was officially over. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Stephen Dennis remembers Sept. 2, 1945, well. It was the day the Japanese officially surrendered in World War II and the day he helped news organizations get the word out about it to the world.

The 93-year-old from upstate New York was reminiscing recently about his military service, as Wednesday's 70th anniversary of the surrender approaches.

Dennis enlisted in the Navy soon after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941. Less than a year later, the raw 19-year-old recruit was thrust into fighting off the Solomon Islands and survived the fierce naval battle.

By the end of the war, he was assisting U.S. wire service reporters by punching their stories of the surrender into a teletype machine and transmitting the accounts to their news organizations for distribution worldwide.