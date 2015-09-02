Fire burns through strip mall in Vista - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fire burns through strip mall in Vista

Posted: Updated:

VISTA (CBS 8) - On Tuesday night, a fire broke out through a strip mall in Vista

When fire crews arrived on scene, the strip mall was fully-involved. 

The strip mall is located on the 600 block of South Santa Fe Avenue. 

More details to come as they become available. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.