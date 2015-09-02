One injured in stolen car chase; suspect arrested

RANCHO SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 19-year-old woman in a stolen van led sheriff's deputies on a pursuit around Rancho San Diego that ended in a crash early Wednesday.

A patrolling sheriff's deputy spotted a gold Toyota Siena van similar to one that had been stolen from a location in El Cajon as it peeled out of a parking lot on Avocado Boulevard near state Route 94.

The deputy tried to stop the van shortly before 12:30 a.m., sheriff's Sgt. David Toner said, but the driver -- later identified as Athraa Saqat -- hit the gas instead.

During the nearly 4-mile pursuit, Saqat drove toward and narrowly missed another patrol car and crashed the van into another vehicle at the intersection of Jamacha Road and Calle Albara, Toner said. The second vehicle's driver was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after, Saqat lost control of the van, spun across Jamacha Road and struck a retaining wall and an electrical box near the intersection with Hilton Head Road, according to the sergeant.

Saqat was taken into custody and taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Toner said she had since been released and booked into the Las Colinas Detention Facility on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading and hit-and-run.