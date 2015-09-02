Prosecutors say accused kidnapper Jack Doshay struck before

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man accused of trying to kidnap a little girl outside a Solana Beach Elementary School is back in custody on a new charge related to another alleged kidnapping victim. He is now being held on $5 million bail.



Jack Doshay was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. The prosecution said there may be changes to the charges he's facing. The preliminary hearing was set to start at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, but the courtroom was switched, causing a delay in the hearing.



While he walked into the courtroom, Doshay was silent when questioned by reporters as he was accompanied by an escort from the facility where he is staying. The 23-year-old faces charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment and child cruelty. He's accused of attempting to kidnap a seven-year-old girl from Skyline Elementary in Solana beach in March.

Doshay allegedly grabbed the girl on campus, put his hand over her mouth, tried to put packing tape on her face and told her to get into his SUV. But she fought back and he released her.

The Fairbanks Ranch resident faces 11 years in prison if convicted. He is currently wearing a GPS monitor ankle bracelet and his attorney, Paul Pfingst, said Doshay is receiving psychiatric care. Doshay was first released from jail in April on $2.5 million dollars bail.

The parents of the seven-year-old girl were also in court Wednesday.



