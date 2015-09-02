Thieves steal 120 new iPads from San Diego High School

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A reward of up to $1,000 was offered Tuesday for information leading to the arrest of whoever stole more than 120 iPads from San

Diego High School during two break-ins.



In the early morning hours of Aug. 25, the suspects forced their way through a locked door on the campus at 1405 Park Blvd., damaged classrooms and got away with numerous tablets, according to the San Diego Unified School District's police department and San Diego County Crime Stoppers. A similar

burglary occurred early Sunday.



Authorities estimated the loss of the iPads and the damage to the campus at $100,000. Each iPad has the San Diego Unified School District's name and logo laser etched on it.



Anyone with information on the burglaries was asked to call district police at (619) 291-7678, or contact Crime Stoppers by calling (888) 580-8477 or sending an email to sdcrimestoppers.org.