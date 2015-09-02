Oceanside brush fire near College Boulevard - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Oceanside brush fire near College Boulevard

OCEANSIDE (CBS 8) - Ground and airborne crews are working to extinguish a small vegetation fire just south of State Route 78, near College Boulevard at the border of Carlsbad and Oceanside, according to a dispatcher.

The blaze, which is burning in the bed of Buena Vista Creek, is posing no reported structural threats.

