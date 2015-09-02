Bubbles: Happy-go-lucky, sweet girl

Breed: Border Collie/Australian Cattle Dog / Blue Heeler

Gender: Female

Age: 4 years old

ID #: 187202

Adoption Fee: $95

Bubbles, a 4-year-old Border Collie /Australian Cattle Dog / Blue Heeler, is the sweetest lady looking for a loving home. She’s a sweet, happy-go-lucky kind of gal just waiting for a new family to love! Bubbles is easy-going and very social.



She loves spending as much time with her human friends as possible. She is an adventurer at heart and has been known to jump over 3-4 foot fences, so her new home will need higher fences in the yard. She would love to accompany you on daily walks and then come back to the house for an extra long snuggle.

Her adoption fee includes her spay, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of worry-free medical insurance from Trupanion Insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos or Poway!



San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.