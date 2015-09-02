Bubbles: Happy-go-lucky, sweet girl - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bubbles: Happy-go-lucky, sweet girl



Breed: Border Collie/Australian Cattle Dog / Blue Heeler
Gender: Female
Age: 4 years old
ID #: 187202
Adoption Fee: $95

Bubbles, a 4-year-old Border Collie /Australian Cattle Dog / Blue Heeler, is the sweetest lady looking for a loving home. She’s a sweet, happy-go-lucky kind of gal just waiting for a new family to love! Bubbles is easy-going and very social.

She loves spending as much time with her human friends as possible. She is an adventurer at heart and has been known to jump over 3-4 foot fences, so her new home will need higher fences in the yard. She would love to accompany you on daily walks and then come back to the house for an extra long snuggle. 

Her adoption fee includes her spay, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of worry-free medical insurance from Trupanion Insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos or Poway!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Friday
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

