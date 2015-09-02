Raccoons coming out more often, with more attitude

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Right now, it's Baby Season for raccoons, so don't be surprised if you see a lot of the little critters running around.

And don't be surprised to see a mother raccoon turn aggressive to protect her young. Raccoons have adapted well to the urban interface and have no problem raising families in our back yards. The baby season starts later than other species and that can often put us between a mother raccoon and her babies. So, if you come across an aggressive raccoon, it's most likely a mother trying to protect her family.

The best way to discourage raccoons from setting up camp in your backyard is to make sure there isn't any food left lying around. Properly sealing your trash and keeping your doggy doors locked are two good ways to keep the raccoons out of your business.