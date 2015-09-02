Bears steal lunch from the front seat

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A Tennessee woman had two unexpected lunch guests this week.

Kathy Gafford was in a cabin in the great Smokey Mountains when she heard something from her car. She looked outside and spotted a mother bear and her cub sitting in the front seat, going through Gafford's purse and eating her lunch.

She grabbed some pots and pans and started banging on them, eventually scaring the bears away. The bears got in through an open window.

Gafford says from now on, she'll make sure everything is locked up tight when she gets out of her car.