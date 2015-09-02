Man injured in condo fire

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fire damaged a Scripps Ranch condominium Wednesday afternoon and sent a man to a hospital for treatment of smoke

inhalation.



The blaze in the 9000 block of Erma Road erupted about 4:15 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.



It took crews less than 15 minutes to extinguish the flames, SDFRD Capt. Joe Amador said.



Medics took the victim to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest. His condition was unknown, though he was conscious and alert while being prepared for ambulance transport, the fire captain said.



Investigators determined that the blaze was sparked by batteries being stored in the residence, according to Amador.