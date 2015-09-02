Fire heavily damages home in Southcrest

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The cause of a fire that caused about $105,000 in damage to a small house in the Southcrest neighborhood remained under investigation Thursday.

Firefighters arrived to find the single-story home at 3843 National Ave. in flames about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Crews had the non-injury blaze knocked down in about 15 minutes and kept it from spreading to nearby homes.

Neighbors told firefighters the home appeared to have had no recent permanent residents. Mattresses and light furniture were the only furnishings inside the structure, SDFRD Capt. Joseph Amador said.

Investigators deemed the fire suspicious and did not immediately determine its cause, fire officials said.