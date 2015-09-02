5 Los Angeles schools to replace fields after turf melted

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Work has begun to replace all-weather sports fields at three Los Angeles Unified School District campuses after the material that made the base of the fields melted.

The Los Angeles Times reports (http://lat.ms/1Juesoe ) that five schools in total will be replacing their fields because of what district officials say are defective materials.

Woodland Hills El Camino Real, Fairfax and Sotomayor high schools have all begun to replace the fields, forcing football teams to play away from home. Field repairs are scheduled in September for Diego Rivera High and after this season at Washington Prep. All five schools installed the fields within the last five years.

District officials say they will spend up to $800,000 to replace the fields this year while seeking reimbursement from its contractors.