Friends petition for change in wake of teen's death

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Last week, the body of Anthony Hofer was found on the side of the road near the Sleep Train Amphitheater.

Community members said the area is very dark and not patrolled regularly by police, and on Wednesday night, they called for improvements that will make the street safer.

A makeshift memorial is across the street where Anthony was found. Up on the hill is the letter A that his grandfather placed.

This tragedy has triggered a call for change, and a petition is demanding the city make it safer for pedestrians.

"No one is ever going to replace your best friend," said one of Anthony's friends.

More than 300 family members and friends gathered to celebrate the life for 17-year-old Anthony Hofer, also known as Tony.

"He was the one always smiling in the group," said Tony's friend, Christian Escalante.

According to Chula Vista Police, a jogger found Tony's lifeless body on Heritage Road just South of the Sleep Train Amphitheater. Investigators believe the teen was killed in a hit-and-run the night before coming from dinner.

The driver has not been arrested.

"It's really hard not knowing what happened to him. We really want to find out," said Idhari Soto.

Tony's friends Eddie Olson and classmates launched a petition for the city to go beyond street lights, sidewalks and lowering the posted 45 mile-per-hour speed limit.

In four days, the petition has gathered more than 2,000 signatures asking the city for change.

While the family and friends know the petition won't bring Tony back, they want to honor him and his life.

"Anthony, he was very caring and very loved by all us. It wasn't fair," said Cindy Cross.

Police said they have leads in the case but are not releasing any information. They ask anybody with information to call police.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for Anthony.