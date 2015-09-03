Homicide detectives investigate after man found dead in Encanto

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was found dead early Thursday in the Encanto neighborhood.

Homicide investigators were summoned to the 1100 block of Evelyn Street near 69th Street shortly after 3:00 a.m. A bystander called 911, after discovering the body on the road by a mailbox near the house, according to San Diego police.

The victim was a black man in his 30s who appeared to have suffered at least one stab wound to his upper body, police said.

Detectives say evidence and new technology could crack the case.

"Forensic science as far as tire tracks, trace evidence, DNA and so forth--everything can be considered evidence now. You really have to think twice before you commit a murder," Lt. Mike Hastings said.

Paramedics were also sent to the location, but did not take anyone to a hospital, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department dispatcher said.

Additional details on the investigation were not immediately released.

