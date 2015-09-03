Cement truck overturns on northbound SR-125 in Eastlake area

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A cement-mixer truck overturned on northbound state Route 125 in the Eastlake area Thursday, injuring two people, spilling part of its pasty cargo across the roadway and tangling the morning commute in the area.



The driver of the construction vehicle lost control while trying to make a lane change near H Street in Chula Vista shortly after 7 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The truck overturned, coming to rest on its side across the northbound lanes, CHP public-affairs Officer Tony Contreras said.



Medics took the driver and a passenger to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego for treatment of minor to moderately serious injuries.



The stretch of freeway remained closed for about three hours as crews removed the truck and shoveled spilled concrete off the roadway, Contreras said.