Black Sabbath announce final tour kicking off next year

NEW YORK (AP) — After five decades, Black Sabbath will launch a farewell tour next year.

The heavy metal band starring Ozzy Osbourne announced dates for its The End tour, which kicks off Jan. 20, 2016, in Omaha, Nebraska.

Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi and bassist Geezer Butler will visit 17 North American cities before heading to Australia and New Zealand for seven shows. More concerts will be announced next month.

Original drummer Bill Ward, who had a falling out with Osbourne, is not part of the tour.

The Grammy-winning group released its self-titled debut album in 1970. They are pioneers of heavy metal music.

Black Sabbath said in a statement: "When this tour concludes, it will truly be THE END, THE END of one of the most legendary bands in Rock 'n Roll history."

