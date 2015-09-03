California lawmakers push to ban drones over schools, jails

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have advanced a pair of bills to keep drones away from schools and jails.

The state Assembly on Thursday approved legislation by Republican Sen. Ted Gaines of Rocklin on two unanimous votes.

SB271 would make it make it an infraction to intentionally fly drones above public schools during school hours. It would apply to unmanned aircraft flying up to 350 feet, but makes exceptions for law enforcement, news media and people with written permission from the school.

SB170 would make it a misdemeanor for a person to intentionally fly a drone over a state prison or a jail, which is a way to smuggle drugs or other contraband in. The bill provides exemptions for jail and prison employees.

Both bills head to the Senate for a final vote.

