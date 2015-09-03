CrimeFighters Alert: Manhunt for Alex Sebastian Vanbeusekom

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The CBS News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Alex Sebastian Vanbeusekom.

He has felony arrest warrants evading arrest and possession of controlled substance. His criminal history includes burglary, false imprisonment, resisting arrest, violation of parole and various drug charges.

Vanbeusekom is 31-years-old, five-foot-ten, 135-pounds, with brown eyes and hair.

If you have any information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

A reward is being offered for his arrest and callers can make a tip and still remain anonymous.