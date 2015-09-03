Man standing on car holds police at bay for nearly 7 hours

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - We have exclusive video of a dramatic arrest. CBS News 8 cameras were rolling as police send in a K-9 unit to help subdue a man after an hours-long stand-off in Grantville.

A nearly seven hours-long standoff came to an end in Grantville on Thursday after pepper spray and a K-9 unit was used on a man armed with a stick.

The man armed with a stick had been perched atop a car at the "Doctor Car" used lot in the 6000 block of Mission Gorge Road since about 1:00 p.m., Thursday.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police used pepper spray to get him off the car, and then sent in a K-9 unit to take him down.

He was taken to the hospital.

His condition and identity have not been released yet, but witnesses said he is a homeless man known in the area.

