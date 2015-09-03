San Diego inmate escapes transport in Illinois - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego inmate escapes transport in Illinois

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A manhunt is underway Thursday night in Illinois for an inmate from San Diego who escaped while being transported back to prison.

Authorities say 35-year-old Josh Drinnon was being driven back to Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego after a court proceeding in Tennessee.

Drinnon slipped out of his restraints and escaped at a rest stop near Princeton, Illinois. He was serving a 17 year sentence for robbery at Donovan.

