Youth group promotes safe driving for Labor Day

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Members of a local youth group teamed up with Chula Vista Police Thursday night to promote safe driving this coming Labor Day weekend.

Students from various South Bay schools worked together to reduce alcohol-related accidents.

During each stop, drivers were given a flyer detailing the dangers of drunk driving.

According to the district attorney office, 11 people have been killed in DUI crashes since May in San Diego County.

While statewide, drunk driving arrests are down from 2014, San Diego County saw an increase of more than 30-percent in arrests.

A trend South Bay high school students hope to change this year.

"I don't think they realize it's a big problem, and I don't think they give it the attention it needs. That's why we're handing out pamphlets," said Adelis Riveiro, a senior at Hilltop High School.

Heading into the Labor Day weekend, officers will be out in force cracking down on suspected DUI drivers through added sobriety checkpoints and a "no tolerance" approach to drunken driving.