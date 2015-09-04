All 3 victims at Sacramento college shooting were students

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Officials say all three victims of a shooting at a Sacramento college campus were students.

Sacramento City College spokesman Rick Brewer tells the Sacramento Bee that the one dead and two injured men were students at the school where they were shot in a parking lot near a baseball field Thursday.

Police are still seeking a gunman they say fired on the men before fleeing on foot. It remains unclear whether he has any ties to the school, and police have not said anything about a motive for the shooting.

One victim was declared dead at the scene, another was at a hospital in unknown condition and the third suffered only a graze wound and did not need treatment.

Their names and ages have not been released.