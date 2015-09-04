Add a little spice to your Labor Day dishes

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Many people will stay home, and fire up the grill over the Labor Day weekend.

We have some tips to make sure you flip the perfect burgers and make delicious chicken.

Jay Fishman, CEO and co-founder of Ground 2 Table shares his Pre-Labor Day grilling tips with us.

Fishman explains how easy it is to eat healthy meals without sacrificing health and demonstrates grilling tips to add tons of flavor, not fat, to your Labor Day meals.

Fishman says the key to making your meat taste good, starts with the spices you surround it with.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs, in the above video, reports from Kearny Mesa.

For more information on how to get a discount on those perfect spices, just in time for Labor Day grilling, click here.