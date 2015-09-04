Doshay released on $5 million bail

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Friday, the man accused of trying to kidnap two young girls from North County elementary schools is out of jail.

Jack Henry Doshay was released on a $5 million bail, and he pleaded not guilty to ten felony charges earlier this week.

Friday marks the second time Doshay has posted a multi-million dollar bond with the court in exchange for his release.

"The fact that there's a second case now adds a lot of prejudice to the situation for the defendant," said Criminal Defense Attorney, Bill Nimmo.

Doshay is the son of Glenn Doshay, a minority owner of the San Diego Padres.

"I think the amount of bail is indicative of the amount of money the defendant has access to for bail. In addition to the seriousness of the charges," said Nimmo.

Experts state it does not appear his family's status is factoring into anything other than the price of bail.

"I think it's obvious his family has a lot of money. It's an obvious fact, but you can't discriminate against the rich anymore than you can the poor," said Nimmo.

The district attorney's office said Doshay is not walking the street, but rather the same conditions apply as the first time he was released.

He must turn over his passport, wear an ankle monitor and enter a rehab facility for his depression.

Doshay faces 50 years to life in prison if convicted on all charges.