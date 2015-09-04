Festival of Sail kicks-off - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Festival of Sail kicks-off

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The three-day Festival of Sail kicked-off Friday on San Diego Bay with a parade of tall ships. 

A very special ship made its official debut during the parade. The San Salvador replica is like the one Cabrillo sailed into San Diego Bay in 1542. 

In the video report above, CBS News 8's Jeff Zevely sets sail on a boat and reports on the festivities.  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.