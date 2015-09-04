Sanctuary in Alpine will receive a stray tiger cub

ALPINE (CNS) - A tiger cub found wandering a neighborhood in the Riverside County city of Hemet will be taken in by the Lions, Tigers & Bears animal sanctuary in Alpine, in the foothills east of San Diego.

The tiger, estimated to be about 2 1/2 months old, was turned in to an animal shelter Thursday. It was unknown where the cub came from.

Bobbi Brink of LTB said she was contacted by state wildlife officials, and she agreed to take the cub in and provide any necessary veterinary care.

An LTB spokeswoman told City News Service that the cub is expected to arrive some time on Saturday.