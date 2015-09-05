Motorcyclist fatally injured after crash on SR-163

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man lost control of his motorcycle and was killed near Balboa Park Saturday.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner said Joshua Alan Rios, 25, was traveling along the southbound 163 Freeway transition toward Interstate 5 at around 1:00 a.m.

Rios lost control of the motorcycle for unknown reasons and crashed into the guard rail. The crash ejected him onto the road where he was hit by multiple vehicles, the medical examiner said.

First responders found him dead at the scene.

The California Highway Patrol was investigating the crash.