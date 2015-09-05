Woman arrested for DUI after crashing head-on into light pole

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - A woman was arrested for DUI, after crashing head-on into a light pole in Chula Vista.

It happened on Interstate 805 at Bonita Road early Saturday morning.

California Highway Patrol says a suspected drunk driver was exiting the southbound I-805 at Bonita Road, when she crashed head-on into a light pole.

Firefighters removed her from the vehicle and she was transported to the hospital.

She suffered minor injuries, police said.