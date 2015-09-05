Woman arrested for DUI after crashing head-on into light pole - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman arrested for DUI after crashing head-on into light pole

Posted: Updated:

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - A woman was arrested for DUI, after crashing head-on into a light pole in Chula Vista.

It happened on Interstate 805 at Bonita Road early Saturday morning.

California Highway Patrol says a suspected drunk driver was exiting the southbound I-805 at Bonita Road, when she crashed head-on into a light pole.

Firefighters removed her from the vehicle and she was transported to the hospital.

She suffered minor injuries, police said.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.