Custody battle waged over San Francisco Bay Bridge chicken

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Three people are claiming ownership of the small brown chicken that fouled up rush-hour traffic in the San Francisco Bay Area earlier this week.

The Oakland Tribune reports Friday that the Oakland Animal Shelter has the chicken that strutted between cars at the Bay Bridge toll plaza early Wednesday.

She was eventually captured by the California Highway Patrol.

[Related Story: Chicken causes traffic mess trying to cross road.]

Animal Services Director Rebecca Katz says people claiming ownership of the chicken, named Chip in a nod to the CHP, need to come to the facility with proof, such as previous photos of the famous foul.

Two rescue groups are also interested in Chip.

On Thursday, Chip laid an egg. But the shelter will likely swap in a substitute egg for her to sit on, because it doesn't want any more chickens.



Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.