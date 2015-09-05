Bomb threat leads to evacuations, traffic backup at LAX

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A bomb threat phoned in to the FBI has triggered the evacuation of several terminals at Los Angeles International Airport.

Airport police officials say people on the lower level of terminals 3 to 6 were diverted upstairs Saturday afternoon so a bomb squad can investigate the threat.

Officer Rob Pedregon said someone called the FBI saying there was a bomb inside a homeland security van parked in the lower level of terminal 4.

Traffic to the lower level was also diverted to the upper level, causing a backup.

Airport spokesman Marshall Lowe said he had no immediate information on any flight delay caused by the threat.



