Minivan crashes into laundromat, 4 people injured - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Minivan crashes into laundromat, 4 people injured

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Four people were injured Saturday, after a minivan crashed into a laundromat in Talmadge.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of El Cajon Boulevard.

Police say it appears a driver was trying to pull out of a parking space when he hit the wrong pedal and crashed through the front of the business.

One person standing outside was hurt as well as a mother and her two kids sitting on a bench inside.

The mom and children were brought to the hospital, everyone is expected to be okay.

The driver was not injured.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.