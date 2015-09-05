Minivan crashes into laundromat, 4 people injured

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Four people were injured Saturday, after a minivan crashed into a laundromat in Talmadge.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of El Cajon Boulevard.

Police say it appears a driver was trying to pull out of a parking space when he hit the wrong pedal and crashed through the front of the business.

One person standing outside was hurt as well as a mother and her two kids sitting on a bench inside.

The mom and children were brought to the hospital, everyone is expected to be okay.

The driver was not injured.