Lifeguards' warning for beachgoers over the holiday weekend - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Lifeguards' warning for beachgoers over the holiday weekend

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Shannon Handy, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's Labor Day weekend, which means San Diego beaches are packed.

In addition to the large crowds, we are also seeing bigger waves and strong rip currents.

CBS News 8's Shannon Handy, in the above video, reports from Pacific Beach with how lifeguards are being extra vigilant.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.