DUI crashes lead to deadly holiday weekend

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Drivers know that with every major holiday weekend comes a major police presence, so more officers are on the roads making sure everyone has a safe and sober driving weekend.

"Initially with the first DUI arrest a driver is looking at a suspended license, heavy fines, increased insurance fees, jail time, and probation," Officer Robert Catano, CHP said.

It was a tragic start to the Labor Day weekend, when San Diego County Sheriffs were called to a deadly accident.

Deputies say a man walking was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver, while crossing Palm Avenue in Imperial Beach.

The man was hit head-on by the car headed westbound between Emory Street and 10th Avenue around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies arrested the driver, 24-year-old Jonathan Rojas, on suspicion of drunk driving and gross vehicular manslaughter.

California Highway Patrol officers were faced with another wreck, where a woman crashed her car into a light pole near the off ramp of Interstate 805 at Bonita, around 10:00 p.m. Friday.

"Once officers arrived on scene they determined that the driver had been drinking and was exhibiting signs and symptoms of alcohol consumption as well as objective signs of intoxication," Catano said

The driver was arrested for DUI, and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

In one night, CHP officers in San Diego County made 23 arrests, an increase since last year. The Sheriffs Department made 2 arrests.

"If you look at the totality of the consequences that comes from a DUI arrest it's just not worth it. It's always safe to find a designated driver if you're going to be celebrating that evening," Catano said.

Both wrecks are under investigation.

Statewide, CHP reported 332 arrests and 5 deaths during their DUI checkpoints Friday night.