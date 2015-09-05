Kayaker bitten by shark near Malibu beach

MALIBU, Calif. (CBS 8) - A kayaker has been airlifted to a hospital after getting bitten by a shark near Malibu Saturday.

It happened around 4:00 p.m. off Deer Creek Beach, just north of the Los Angeles and Ventura County line.

The shark was reportedly a 10 foot hammerhead, officials said.

There's no word on the extent of the kayaker's injuries.

All beaches remained open, officials said.

Last weekend there were two hammerhead shark sightings by kayakers here in San Diego, off the coast of La Jolla shores.