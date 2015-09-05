Two-alarm fire damages Sammy's Woodfired Pizza in La Jolla

LA JOLLA (CNS) - A two-alarm fire in La Jolla did about $200,000 damage to a building housing a pizza restaurant and condominium Saturday evening.

The fire was reported about 6:15 p.m. at Sammy's Woodfired Pizza at 702 Pearl St., San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Lee Swanson said.

About 50 firefighters responded and they had the fire knocked down in about 30 minutes.

The fire started in a flue that ventilates to the building's roof, he said.



Most of the damage occurred in the restaurant but three of the condo units were also affected, mostly by smoke, although one sustained some fire damage, Swanson said. No injuries were reported.