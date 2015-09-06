Woman arrested after altercation with authorities

SANTEE (CNS) - A gun discharged during a struggle between a married team of off-duty law enforcement officers and a woman who allegedly assaulted her

boyfriend in Santee on Saturday.



At about 5:30 p.m. on Cuyamaca Street, a lieutenant from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and a sergeant with the National City police saw

the woman, identified as Jennifer Rebecca McKee, as she allegedly tried to run over her boyfriend with a car.



After McKee, 35, failed to hit him with the car, she proceeded to attack the victim with a baseball bat, according to the sheriff's department. That's when the two officials intervened.



The sergeant assisted the victim while the lieutenant demanded that the woman drop the bat.



The suspect allegedly did not obey and went for the lieutenant's gun. The two fought for control of the firearm and a shot went off during the struggle. According to officials, no one was hit.



Finally, the lieutenant gained control of the weapon and the sergeant fired a taser at McKee. She was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a peace officer. McKee was booked into the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility.



The Sheriff's Homicide Detail was called to investigate.