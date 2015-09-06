CHP releases DUI stats for holiday weekend - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

CHP releases DUI stats for holiday weekend



SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The CHP says fatal accidents are up this holiday weekend compared with last year, however, DUI arrests are about the same. 

53 drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI between 6:00 p.m. Friday and 6:00 a.m. Sunday. That's down from 55 arrests during the same period last year. 

There have been 2 fatalities in San Diego County. Last year, there were no fatalities.

Statewide, there have been 737 DUI arrests and 13 deaths. 

