CHP releases DUI stats for holiday weekend

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The CHP says fatal accidents are up this holiday weekend compared with last year, however, DUI arrests are about the same.

53 drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI between 6:00 p.m. Friday and 6:00 a.m. Sunday. That's down from 55 arrests during the same period last year.

There have been 2 fatalities in San Diego County. Last year, there were no fatalities.

Statewide, there have been 737 DUI arrests and 13 deaths.